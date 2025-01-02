Great Falls library launches 'Bookworms United Reading Challenge'

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the Bookworms United Reading Challenge at the Great Falls Public Library.
From the library website:
Starting on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, you can pick up a new Bookworms United Book Reading Challenge Reading Log at the Library or download one from the library website! What is the Bookworms United Book Reading Challenge? It’s a challenge where you have all year to read 50 books in 50 different categories. Some of the categories include reading “An Old Favorite,” or “a Book with Library in the Title.” If you finish all 50 by the end of 2025, you’re eligible to receive a prize.
The challenge is open to all Great Falls Public Library cardholders. You must read one book per category, one category per book, for a total of 50 books read within 2025 by December 26. Use the reading log to track your progress, or create your own log. Record all books read for the challenge on your reading log. To be rewarded for completing the challenge, submit your completed log to the library by December 27 for staff verification. Prize drawing will be December 29. Books read for other reading programs, book clubs or assignments can be counted toward the challenge, provided they fit into the categories. Books in print, audio, and electronic formats will count toward the challenge.