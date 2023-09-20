Great Falls library now offers free language lessons

GREAT FALLS — Learning a language can be challenging and often costly - take a college class, spend money on an online course? Well, starting this month, the Great Falls Public Library will have an online language learning service available for free with your current library card.

A news release states: "Mango learns how you learn, and adapts to your unique learning style, so you pick up on new vocabulary, intuit unfamiliar grammatical structure, and train your pronunciation, all while boosting your cultural IQ. Mango offers more than 70 languages including Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Gaelic, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, and more."

Library director Susie McIntyre explained, "One of the things that we're super excited about is that we are launching Mango Languages this month. One of the things we said when we took the levy proposal to the community was that we wanted to provide more electronic resources and Mango languages is one of the first things that we're able to provide."

The Great Falls Public Library is located at 301 Second Avenue North. Click here to visit the website.