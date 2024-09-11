Great Falls library supports Walk To End Alzheimer's

In the video above, Brianna Juneau reports on how the Great Falls Public Library is working to support the upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer's.

The Great Falls Public Library has taken a unique approach to community engagement and literacy by creating a Book Walk in Gibson Park. While the project has been around for a while, its initiative is simple: encourage families, children, and nature lovers to combine reading with outdoor activities.

The walk consists of a series of display stations set up along the park’s walking path featuring pages of books. This allows visitors to read the story while taking a stroll through the park.

“It’s a fun thing that ties stories with exercise,” explained library spokesperson Jake Sorich. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from community members who like to get out and combine reading with walking.”

The theme for the Book Walk changes every month and for the month of September, the chosen theme relates to grandparents as well as Alzheimer’s awareness. The goal will be to foster an understanding of the disease featuring two new books focusing on Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The selected books, "Never Forget Eleanor" and "How to Babysit a Grandpa," provide ways to help visitors understand memory loss and the challenges that can arise.

The timing for the theme couldn’t be more perfect as the Montana Alzheimer’s Association gear up for their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. “The Great Falls Public Library has been a great partner.” Added Melanie Williams, the Executive Director for the association.

The walk will be on Saturday, September 14th starting at 10 am - with other communities across the state hosting similar events.

Melanie Williams of the Montana Alzheimer's Assocation explained, “We have six walks around Montana. It's really a time to come together, raise awareness, raise funds, and also to let people in our community know that they are not alone.”

She described the energy at the walks as uplifting and inspiring, and she encourages the community to get out and join: “It's just an overwhelming, uplifting feeling of people coming together, being unified on this front and the love that is shared and the support is undeniable. You can't help but witness it and feel it when you're there.”

The library updates their book walks every month and hope to not only inspire reading, but create awareness as well.

The walk will be at Gibson Park on Saturday, September 14 - click here for more information.

