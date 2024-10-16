Great Falls library kicks off annual AAUW Book Sale

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale beginning on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books.
The event is on the third floor of the library.
This is the 65th annual book sale that the AAUW has hosted. Proceeds go to the Great Falls branch’s scholarships as well as their donations to local libraries and to the Great Falls Education Foundation.
SCHEDULE
Full Price
Wednesday, October 16; 9am – 5pm
Thursday, October 17; 9am – 7pm
Friday, October 18; 9am – 5pm
Saturday, October 19; 9am – 5pm
Half Price
Wednesday, October 23; 9am – 5pm
Thursday, October 24; 9am – 7pm
Friday, October 25; 9am – 5pm
Sack Sale
Saturday, October 26; 9am – 5pm
For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.