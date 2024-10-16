Great Falls library kicks off annual AAUW Book Sale

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale beginning on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books.

The event is on the third floor of the library.

This is the 65th annual book sale that the AAUW has hosted. Proceeds go to the Great Falls branch’s scholarships as well as their donations to local libraries and to the Great Falls Education Foundation.

SCHEDULE

Full Price

Wednesday, October 16; 9am – 5pm

Thursday, October 17; 9am – 7pm

Friday, October 18; 9am – 5pm

Saturday, October 19; 9am – 5pm

Half Price

Wednesday, October 23; 9am – 5pm

Thursday, October 24; 9am – 7pm

Friday, October 25; 9am – 5pm

Sack Sale

Saturday, October 26; 9am – 5pm

For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.