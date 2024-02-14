Great Falls man with terminal cancer wants to provide memories for his family

Trevor Cummings, husband and father of two, was diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer in 2019, just a few weeks into his military deployment in Kuwait to support airlift operations.



Trevor had his 8cm tumor removed alone with a third of his stomach, but then was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic GIST in 2023.

He said: “I [have] two little girls to worry about and my wife, it's just kind of devastating. I'm only 43, a little young to be calling it quits, but there’s nothing we can do, so I've just decided that from here on in, it's time to make memories.”

Along with the diagnosis, Trevor’s doctors said he has about two years; although, he is hopeful he can stretch that more to be here for his family as long as he can.

His biggest dream in life is to be able to attend a Yankees baseball game in New York with his family and leave behind good memories for his wife and kids, after he is gone.

“It’s really important to me and I want to share things that are important to me with my girls so they can have a better understanding of who I am, what I am, and you know why I sit down and watch a baseball game almost every day during the summer,” Cummings said. “The Yankees are playing, and they don't understand that it's something that that keeps me going and it gives me something to look forward to.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Cummings family, partially to cover medical bills, but more importantly to give Trevor the ability to take his family on some trips to provide good memories for them.

Trevor served 23 years in the Montana Air National Guard, but ultimately had to retire with no benefits due to his condition. Because of this, the Cummings family is seeking help from the community to provide for them what the lack of military benefits can’t.

“I want to give my family something positive out of this,” Cummings said. “It's such a downer that ‘dad's sick’ and, you know, these days I don't feel good, but I want to give something positive to my kids, and that's why I reached out to the community to see if they're willing to help me make this dream come true.”

For those in the community who are interested in donating to the Cummings family, you can click here to visit the GoFundMe page.