Great Falls Mayoral Candidates: Cory Reeves and Jasmine Taylor

The Great Falls municipal election will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, and there are two candidates for mayor: Cory Reeves and Jasmine Taylor. Ballots were mailed to registered voters on October 20. Residents who are not yet registered can do so in person at the Cascade County Elections Office until noon on November 3, or at Montana Expo Park on Election Day. Here are extended interviews with the two candidates:

Cory Reeves

Extended Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Cory Reeves

Jasmine Taylor

Extended Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Jasmine Taylor

There are four candidates vying for two seats on the City Commission: Pete Anderson, Joe McKenney, Matt Pipinich, and Casey Schreiner. Click here to watch extended interviews with each of them.

Voters will also decide whether to limit the types of fireworks that can be sold and used within city limits.

The ballot question asks if the city should allow only ground-based or novelty items such as sparklers, fountains, and snap caps, while banning fireworks that leave the ground or explode, including rockets, shells, and Roman candles.

If voters approve the measure, the changes would apply only to stands operating within city limits. Fireworks stands located in county areas, even if they’re within the city’s boundary lines, would not be affected.