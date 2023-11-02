Great Falls Mayoral Candidates: extended interviews

Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently. Ballots for the election are expected to be mailed out mid-October.
- Interview: Candidate Abby Brown
- Interview: Candidate Joe McKenney
- Interview: Candidate Cory Reeves
- Interview: Candidate Casey Schreiner
Watch the extended interviews in the video player below, or click a link above.