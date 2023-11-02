Watch Now
Great Falls Mayoral Candidates: extended interviews

Posted at 2023-11-02T10:12:21-0600
and last updated 2023-11-02 12:12:21-04
Abby Brown, Cory Reeves, Joe McKenney, and Casey Schreiner
Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently. Ballots for the election are expected to be mailed out mid-October.

Watch the extended interviews in the video player below, or click a link above.

Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Abby Brown
Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Joe McKenney
Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Cory Reeves
Interview: Great Falls Mayoral Candidate Casey Schreiner

