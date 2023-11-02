Great Falls Mayoral Candidates: extended interviews

MTN News Abby Brown, Cory Reeves, Joe McKenney, and Casey Schreiner

Abby Brown, Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, and Casey Schreiner are the Great Falls mayoral candidates in the municipal election on November 7th. They were interviewed by Ryan Gamboa on Montana This Morning recently. Ballots for the election are expected to be mailed out mid-October.



Watch the extended interviews in the video player below, or click a link above.