Great Falls Municipal Band announces 2023 summer concerts

The Great Falls Municipal Band will kick off its 130th consecutive season of free 'Concerts in the Park' beginning on June 14th at 7 P.M. in Gibson Park.

The first concert will feature a Clarinet Ensemble, a Saxophone Quartet, and a surprise group. The concert begins at 7 PM; please bring a chair and enjoy music from some of the city's finest musicians.

The schedule for the remainder of the summer is:



Wednesday June 21st, the first full band concert in the bandshell.

Wednesday June 28th, our Summer Celebration in the Mansfield Convention Center, with the Paris Gibson Awards, and Miss. Linda's School of Dance performing a pre-show entertainment. Doors open at 5:30

Wednesday July 5th, and every other Wednesday through Aug 9th, we will be at the Bandshell.

For more information, visit the band's Facebook page.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter