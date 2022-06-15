Great Falls Municipal Band announces summer concerts

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Municipal Band is preparing for its summer season of free concerts in Gibson Park. With just one exception, all concerts will be at the bandshell beginning at 7 p.m.

June 15th will be a Mini-Muni concerts, featuring a Trombone Quartet, a Clarinet ensemble, and dancers from Miss. Linda's School of Dance.

June 22nd will be another Mini-Muni, featuring a Saxophone Quartet and a Jazz Ensemble.

There will be full-band concerts on July 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th, August 3rd and 10th.

On June 29th, at the Mansfield Theater Convention Center, right behind the Theater, they will perform their first full band concert. At that concert there will be an announcement of the winner of the Paris Gibson Award. The event will also feature the Scouts BSA celebrating their Scout Expo being held in Great Falls this month. They will present the colors, and the band will play The Boy Scouts March by John Philip Sousa. Miss Linda's Dancers will begin around 6 P.M. for pre-concert entertainment, and food will also be available.