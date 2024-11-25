GREAT FALLS — An annual court tradition in Great Falls offers community members a unique opportunity to pay off their fines while supporting a good cause. On Friday, December 6th, the Great Falls Municipal Court will host its “Cans for Fines” program, allowing individuals to pay a portion of their fines through nonperishable food donations.

Great Falls Municipal Court hosting “Cans for Fines” event

One-Day-Only Opportunity

Morgan Medvec, Court Supervisor, explained the details of the event: “On one day only... we open up at 7 a.m. and we go until 4:30 p.m.” Unlike Justice Court, which offers multiple days for similar programs, this is a single-day event held in the Civic Center basement, Room 2.

How It Works

Individuals who owe a fine balance (excluding restitution or collections cases) can bring in ten cans or nonperishable food items to receive credit toward their monthly payment. “The credit is typically up to their monthly payment amount, which is usually $50,” Medvec noted. Any additional donations above the required ten items will be treated as extra contributions.

Courtroom Clerk Allison McMaster added, “In the court office, we set up at the window where you drop off your cans. Then we receipt the payment at the window. So you want to make sure you hang around for that receipt.”

Checking Eligibility

For those unsure about their eligibility for the program, McMaster encouraged individuals to contact the court. “They could call the court, and we can answer questions on the phone. Or they could come to the court window. We’re open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.,” she said.

Supporting the Food Bank

The “Cans for Fines” program not only provides an alternative way to settle fines but also benefits the Great Falls Community Food Bank, which is in increasing need of donations.



Medvec emphasized the importance of participation: “Since COVID, we’ve had dwindling numbers coming in. The local food bank is in need of as much help as they can get.”

Both Medvec and McMaster expressed their enthusiasm for the event. “It’s a great program that we have. It’s probably our favorite day of the year,” Medvec said.

A Community Effort

The program is made possible through the efforts of court volunteers and support from local judges. “Both judges are great to work with, and they want to give back to the community,” McMaster shared.

Residents are encouraged to participate in this meaningful event, helping to support the local food bank while resolving their fines.



Cascade County Justice Court in Great Falls will host a similar "Food For Fines" event in December.

The dates are December 10, 11,and 12 from 8am until 4:30pm each day. Participants can satisfy one scheduled monthly payment by bringing in 10 cans/boxes of non-perishable food per case.

To get credit:



must be current on fines

can not be used for restitution payment

have no outstanding warrants

can not be used for new tickets

Extra food items are appreciated but can not be used to increase credit toward your fines.Do not bring outdated or damaged food items, as they can not be used by the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and will not count toward your 10 cans/boxes.

