Great Falls museums host annual 'Sunday Sampler'

The Great Falls Museum Consortium collaborated on Sunday for the annual Sunday Sampler, in which 11 museums and historical sites had free admission to the public for exploration, as well as trivia questions and prizes at each location.

The community of Great Falls, as well as the surrounding areas, are big supporters of all the history and art Great Falls has to offer.

The Sunday Sampler is a way to give everyone in the community a chance to get out and experience it all.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center was one of the 11 participating museums and historical sites in this year’s Sunday Sampler.



“The biggest thing about learning what is in your community [is] this helps connect us, right? It helps connect us with what has happened here in the past, about what is important about this place. It helps connect us to why it's important today, and it helps connect people to their own community,” said Duane Buchi, director for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. “I think, in a sense, maybe even endears one to their own community, the more that they know about it.”

Below is a list of the museums who participated:



Ursuline Center

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

Montana Museum of Railroad History

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

The History Museum

Galerie Trinitas

First People's Buffalo Jump State Park

C.M. Russell Museum

Children's Museum of Montana

Great Falls Public Library

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center also has several events coming up and planned for the summer. Visit their website for more information.