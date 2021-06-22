Great Falls neighborhood pools open for the season

GREAT FALLS — The first day of Summer was celebrated on Monday in Great Falls by the opening of two neighborhood pools - Jaycee and Water Tower.

With last year's restrictions now lifted, Jaycee Pool expects many more swimmers than last year.

Head lifeguard Shelley Thompson said they will still keep up with sanitation but will operate at full capacity all summer: “Not as many people were allowed in the pool and there was a lot of waiting in line,” she said.

Despite last year’s restrictions, some residents continually came to Jaycee to keep cool.

Luis Martinez was one of those people and plans on doing the same thing this year: “I love the water park and the slides, and hopefully we’ll come every week this year too.”

Great Falls Park & Recreation said in a Facebook post :

Jaycee and Water Tower Pools open today, June 21, 1:00-5:45 p.m. Fees for the entire complex, which includes the pool, slides and spray parks, are $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), and one child 2 & under is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 & under are $1.50. The Water Tower and Jaycee pools will close for the season on Sunday, August 16.

LOCATIONS



Jaycee Pool: 4th Street & 26th Avenue NE

Water Tower Pool: 34th Street & 7th Avenue South

It can be hot and sunny at the pool, so remember to bring hydration, towels, and sunscreen - and plenty of friends.