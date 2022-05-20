Great Falls nurse receives 'Daisy Award'

GREAT FALLS — Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHC) this week honored nurse Mary Toren, from the Great Falls Community Based Outpatient Clinic, with its annual Daisy Award.

The MTVAHC said in a news release that the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes individual nurses and clinical teams throughout the year for their "extraordinary and compassionate care."

Toren has served veterans at the Great Falls VA Clinic for eight years. She was nominated for the award by a veteran patient. The patient said that Toren takes the time to ensure this veteran has everything they need and consistently goes above and beyond to make things easier for this patient with limited mobility. Toren was selected out of nine total nominees, all of whom were nominated by VA patients.

“I am very grateful for the outstanding nurses we have serving our Veterans,” said Vicki Thennis, Montana VA Associate Director Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive. “Today, the need for exceptional nurses is more important than ever. We are all proud of Mary. She is not only a testament to her profession and dedication, she also highlights the tremendous nurses we have in Montana VA Health Care System. This award validates what we already know - our nurses are some of the best nurses in the world.”

In order to receive the Daisy Award, each potential awardee must be nominated. Nurses can be nominated by anyone in their organization including patients, family members, fellow nurses, physicians and other staff members.

From the DAISY Foundation website :

The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). The nursing care Patrick received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family. The DAISY Foundation expresses gratitude to Nurses with programs that recognize them for the extraordinary compassionate, skillful care they provide patients and families. By honoring compassionate nurses, DAISY reinforces the importance of compassion in healthcare.

