Great Falls nurse talks about National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

GREAT FALLS — Abigail Hill, a public heath nurse with the City-County Health Department in Great Falls, talks about National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

It's an annual observance that is aimed at creating dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth. It was launched in 2010 by scientists at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to stimulate educational events in communities so teens can learn what science has taught us about drug use and addiction. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism became a partner in 2016, and alcohol has been added as a topic area for the week.



