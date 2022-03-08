Great Falls nursing student raising awareness of recalled infant formula

GREAT FALLS — Ericka Taylor, an MSU nursing student in Great Falls, is trying to raise awareness about a recent baby formula recall.

Taylor is working with the Cascade City-County Health Department for the Spring 2022 semester.

She is doing a health promotion project for one of her classes and decided to focus on the formula recall.



The FDA is investigating certain Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare products because of consumer complaints about bacterial infections in five infants.

All five had to be hospitalized and the FDA says the bacterial infection may have contributed to two deaths.

If you bought the recalled formula, you can call the CCHD WIC Office at 406-454-6953 or 406-868-6897 and staff will help you choose alternative formulas.

If you think your child ingested recalled formula, contact a healthcare provider.



(MARCH 1, 2022) Abbott Nutrition has expanded its baby formula recall after reports of an infant's death.

The Food & Drug Administration announced in an update on Monday that the recall had been expanded to include one lot of Similac PM 60/40.

On February 17, Abbott initially recalled certain Alimentum, Similac, and EleCare baby formulas made at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

Health officials announced the new update after another infant that tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii died.

The FDA said their investigation includes four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in infants (three from FDA complaints and one from a CDC case finding) and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection in an infant.

"All five (four Cronobacter infections and one Salmonella Newport infection) illnesses resulted in hospitalization, and Cronobacter may have contributed to death in two patients," health officials said.

Health officials said the formula the most recent infant consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 before being infected with Cronobacter.