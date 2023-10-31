Great Falls Park & Recreation is creating a Teen Council

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Park & Recreation and Great Falls Public Library are teaming up to create a Teen Council to help facilitate and lead activities for teens and young adults in our community.

Those between the ages of 12-17 are invited to the free kick-off event on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 2pm until 4pm.

There will be pizza, food, drinks, board games, pickleball, coloring, crocheting, and creative stations and other fun activities to engage and learn how you can help shape the future of Great Falls for youth and teens.

Those interested in being a part of the planning process for future events will be able to learn more about being on the Teen Council.

It will held at Great Falls Recreation Center at 801 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406-771-1265.

