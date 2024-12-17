Great Falls Park & Recreation: Winter Camp registration underway

The Great Falls Park & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Winter Camp - a full day of activities including sports, crafts, swimming (select days) and fun activities.

Camp will be offered on December 23rd, 26th, 27th, 30th and January 2nd and 3rd, operating from 7:30 am - 5:30 pm, each day, with a minimum of 10 campers to be enrolled for camp to be held.

Registration is $40 per camper per day and is due at time of registration. Registration ends on December 18th.

Recommended ages are kindergarten through fifth grade.

To register call 406-727-6099 or register online by clicking here.

For a more specific daily schedule of activities call the Scheels Aim High Big Sky Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.

