GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department hosted its annual awards ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The ceremony included life-saving awards, awards for community members, and officer of the year.

"There are challenges in our country, but locally with the community of Great Falls, we have tremendous support from our Great Falls community. That's what's great about today, to recognize our officers again, our community members, and knowing that we have the support from our community and knowing that we're here for them as well,” said Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton.

May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, marking the end of National Police Week.

Here is the list of honorees:



Officer of the Year: Katie Cunningham

Honorable Service: Katie Cunningham, Dr. Nancy Maynard, John Hackwith

Citizen Lifesaving: David King, Samuel Collins

Chief's Excellence: Brian Bebbington, Steve Brunk

Lifesaving Commendation: Denver Cobb, Clayton Henderson, Taylor Crouch

Lifesaving Honorable Service: Frank Torres, Brandy Berg

Lifesaving: Kevin Lake, Frank Torres, Shawn Kelley, Cody Irish, Brett Munkres, Paul Kummer

Valor Commendation: Hayden Meek, Nick Watson

Chief's Award: Jacob VanZuyt, Shane Powell