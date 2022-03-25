Great Falls Police Department warns of telephone scam

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is warning people about a telephone scam - one in which the caller claims to be "Lieutenant Otto" and says that you have outstanding warrants.

There is an officer with the last name of Otto at the GFPD - but he is Captain Otto. And the rest of the call is bogus, too.

The GFPD posted on Facebook on Friday, March 25, 2022:

SCAM ALERT! Don't fall for this, warn your friends and family (especially elderly).

They are spoofing our number, it looks like we are calling from 406-727-7688

They say they are Lt Otto (he is a Captain)

They say you have warrants

They say you can pay to get rid of the warrants

They give you 406-924-0663 as call them back at

The GFPD explained that law enforcement agencies do not collect money for warrants, and will never call you about a warrant. They advise people to not give callers any personal information.



