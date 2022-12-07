Great Falls Public Library Board is considering a mill levy

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library Board will host a special meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022, to discuss a proposed mill levy for the library.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm at the Great Falls Public Library. The meeting is open to the public and will include time for public comment.

A news release says that the library director Susie McIntyre will present the results of professional polling funded by the Library Foundation, as well as updates on conversations with the Belt Public Library, Wedsworth Memorial Library, County Commissioners, and City Commissioners.

The news release states that the board will decide "what type of mill levy to put before the voters, when to put a mill levy before the voters, and the amount of funding to request from the voters."

McIntyre will then present the board's proposal to the Great Falls City Commission at the commission work session on Tuesday, December 20th.



