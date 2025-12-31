The Great Falls Public Library has transformed a popular young adult novel into an interactive escape room experience, demonstrating that there is never a shortage of fun in town.

Inspired by Jennifer Lynn Barnes' The Inheritance Games series, the themed escape room enables participants to solve riddles, discover clues, and collaborate to "escape" exactly like the characters in the books.

Watch the video here:

Great Falls Public Library Brings Young Adult Series to Life With Escape Room Experience

“This is an escape room that was developed by teenagers at the Omaha Library. They developed the clues, and everything was based on the series The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes,” said Carol Millsap, a youth services specialist at the library.

The mystery series revolves around a young girl navigating puzzles and high-stakes games, making it an ideal fit for the escape room format. Designed especially for children aged 10 to 18, the experience is family-oriented, with younger participants frequently collaborating with their parents for additional assistance.

“It's generally aimed at kids 10 to 18, but we have had some younger ones. And of course, there’s usually adults or parents with them so they can help,” Millsap said.

According to library staff, the escape room is part of a larger effort to promote reading among young people by engaging them in creative and participatory activities. Aside from improving reading, the game helps participants develop teamwork and problem-solving abilities under time constraints.

"It helps kids learn how to work together, how to work under time constraints, and to just look at things in a way that they wouldn't normally look at them," Millsap explained. "You just have to think a little bit differently to do it."

The escape room joins the library's increasing list of youth-oriented events, which include culinary lessons, Lego clubs, and technology crash courses. Staff say reaching young readers where they are is critical to instilling a lifetime love of reading.

"We want everybody to love reading," said Millsap. “Because reading is so beneficial in so many ways. Not just is it fun, but you can learn.”

Groups of up to six people can sign up for the Inheritance Games escape room until January 3rd at the Great Falls Public Library front desk or by contacting Youth Services Staff at 406-453-0349 ext. 215, or by emailing cmillsap@greatfallslibrary.org.

The library is located at 301 Second Avenue North in Great Falls.

