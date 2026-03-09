Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Falls Public Library celebrates Women’s History Month

Kim Hogberg
The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana
March is Women’s History Month, and the Great Falls Public Library is celebrating by shining a spotlight on some of the remarkable women who have helped shape Montana’s story.

In conjunction with the recent International Women’s Day, the library is inviting the community to a special screening of a Montana PBS documentary, "The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana."

“Sunday was International Women's Day, and we want to celebrate the women of Montana,” said library representative Sarah Cawley.

The documentary highlights the lives and achievements of notable Montana women, sharing how their contributions influenced the state’s history and culture.

The screening is part of the library’s weekly documentary series and will take place in the Cordingley Room on Tuesday, March 10th.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and complimentary water and popcorn will be provided for those who attend.

This event offers a meaningful way for the community to honor Montana history and the women who helped shape it.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North.

To learn more about The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana, click here.

