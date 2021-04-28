Great Falls Public Library earns award for excellence

GREAT FALLS — The staff of the Great Falls Public Library have been recognized by the Montana Public Library Commission for their outstanding work through the pandemic, earning the 2020 ELSA Award.

The ELSA (Excellence in Library Services Award) is presented annually to libraries across the state that go above and beyond to serve their communities.

Katie Richmond, the Adult Programming Coordinator of the library, explained, “This is something we strive to accomplish every single year. This is something that we’ve won before but especially in the time of Covid and especially in the last seven years with the budget cuts that have been happening around the city and particularly here in the library, we took a pretty big hit. We don’t have the staffing that we used to have and we still have managed to achieve the highest level, the excellent level on the public library standards checklist, for everything that we do."

During the course of the 2020, the library added new programs to continue providing service to Great Falls any way they could, including boosting the signal of their Wifi Spot check outs, and a new walk-up or drive-up window.

