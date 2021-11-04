Great Falls Public Library hosts annual book sale

GREAT FALLS — For the next couple days on the top floor of the Great Falls Public Library, you’ll be able to find quite a lot of stuff - from CDs to TV shows to movies and plenty of donated books.

The library is hosting their annual American Association of University Women book sale. The AAUW works with nonprofits in the city as well as the local libraries. They donate all the money made from this sale back to the libraries and other organizations. Last year’s sale was left on the shelf due to Covid but this year, hundreds of books are leaving the library and going home to new owners, which is exactly what the library wants.

Library director Susie McIntyre says the sale is a big part of the library and loves to see so many people interested in coming to find new books to read.

“My favorite part of the book sale is just how excited people are about the books. Of course, we love for people to use library books but the library is all just about literacy and so we love it when we see people loving to read and this is a great opportunity for people in our community to get access to low-cost books,” McIntyre said. “They’ve been collecting throughout the summer, and we’re excited to have them here at the library this year.”

The AAUW estimates they make more than $20,000 on a good sale and the last few years have been steady for them as far as total sales. With this many books, you could imagine a lot of work goes into the sale, and you’d be right. Countless hours are spent lining the shelves with new reading material, but the AAUW is doing what they love and are glad to have the sale back.

Co-Chair Terry Reynolds estimates the sale has made around a million dollars between all the sales over the years and says everyone involved loves to set it up.

“I think a lot of people really look forward to it. We get people from out of town. I had some people call from Spokane and said they were coming. It’s always an exciting thing because this is a labor of love. We absolutely love doing this. We love customers. So, we’re excited to see all those people come in the door” Reynolds said. “All the money that comes from the books, and these are all donated, all that money goes right back out into the community.”

There are countless books, movies, puzzles, and more up in the library on the third floor and they’ll be on sale the next couple days as well as next week.

The sale will be going on during the following days and times:



Thursday November 4th: 10:00 to 7:00

Friday November 5th: 10:00 to 5:00

Saturday November 6th: 10:00 to 5:00

Wednesday November 10th: 10:00 to 7:00

Thursday November 11th: CLOSED

Friday November 12th: 10:00 to 5:00 (1/2 price day)

Saturday November 13th: 10:00 to 5:00 (sack sale)