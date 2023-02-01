Great Falls Public Library increases resources available to customers

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is expanding the number of resources available through the library; the library has joined the Montana Shared Catalog Partners group.

That means starting February 1, with a library membership you can request items from other libraries across the state that are part of the group.

Those items will then be shipped to the Great Falls library for you to pick up.

“We’ll be getting shipping crates of books, DVDs, CDs, and all those things back and forth between the libraries four days a week,” explained Susie McIntyre, library director.

Library membership is free if you live in Cascade County. You can sign up here .

For the first three months you have a library card, you can have up to eight items. After that, you can check out an unlimited amount of material.

"When you are searching our catalog, you will now be able to see the contents of all 22 libraries,” said McIntyre. "It’s just really about making sure our patrons have access to more materials and a wider variety of resources.”

Being part of the group also means you can use your Great Falls library card at any of the other libraries in the group to check out or request items.



