GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library will host a celebration of Black History Month on Thursday, February 5, from 6 to 8 pm in the Cordingley Room.

The free event will highlight African-American culture, history, and cuisine.

Kathy Reed with the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Bishop Marcus Collins will be keynote speaker.

Some of the highlights will include the Alexander Temple Praise Team, a historical lesson from Ken Robison titled "When the 'Dean of African American Composers' Created Music for Great Falls High School," and dancing by the Little Saints Hip Hop group.

Shannon Newth will show clips of the documentary “Feisty Women” featuring the story of Alma Smith Jacobs.

A Montana native, Jacobs worked as head librarian of the Great Falls Public Library for more than two decades before becoming Montana’s State Librarian in 1973 - both historic firsts, as she was the first Black woman to serve in either position.

There will also be a sampling of "soul food" provided by the Alexander Temple, and Antonio Hicks will perform on the piano during dinner.

This event is free and open to the public.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, click here, or call 406.453.0349.