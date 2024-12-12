Great Falls Public Library will host author Larry Plant

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library knows how to stay busy.

“We have events happening at the library all the time,” said Sarah Cawley, the Community Engagement Coordinator, “Everything from our early literacy events to our adult programming.”

Whenever the library gets the chance to feature a local author, Cawley says it is a no-brainer.

“Whether local means here in Great Falls or Montana in general,” Cawley said, “We are celebrating people, our neighbors and our community members alike.”

This is why next week Montana native Larry Plant will be at the library to discuss his book, “Bird Food for Life."

“Bird Food for Life is more than a book,” Plant said, “It’s a method, it’s a manner, it’s a means of getting to a lighter, brighter, more beautiful place in life through a conversation.”

Plant is a physical therapist, author, father, and friend. His life is dedicated to helping others.

“I’ve crashed my life many ways different times,” Plant said, “And through the crash I’ve learned that I can still rise again to a better future.”

He does this through what he calls the “Seven H” program.

“Health, healing, hope, humor, happy, harmony, and halleluiah,” Plant said.

When Plant was younger, he saw a robin, and it opened his eyes to the beauty of the world.

“I use bird as a metaphor to talk about life,” Plant said.

Inspired by Jack Canfield, the man who created “Chicken Soup for the Soul”, Plant hopes to inspire those around him.

“Every day we have an opportunity to engage with people, whether our family, our friends, our associates,” Plant said, “And to me that’s where life begins.”

The talk will be at the Great Falls Public Library onThursday, December 19th at 6:30pm. It is free and open to all.

