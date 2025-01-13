Great Falls Public Library will host Digital Literacy Workshops

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is rolling out a new free program to enhance digital literacy among community members. While the library is widely recognized for its extensive book collection, this initiative focuses on empowering residents with essential technology skills.

Great Falls Public Library will host Digital Literary Workshops

“This workshop is provided to us through a grant with the Public Library Association and AT&T,” said Sarah Cawley, Communication Engagement Coordinator for the library. “They actually work together to create all of this amazing information for us to bring to the Great Falls community.”

The six-week program covers various topics, all designed to help participants confidently navigate today’s digital landscape. Here’s the full list of classes:



February 6: Computer Basics

February 20: Internet Basics

March 6: Email Basics

March 20: Cybersecurity

April 3: Video Conferencing Basics

April 17: Mobile Devices

Each class will run from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in the library’s small meeting room. Registration is not required, and participants can attend as many or as few sessions as they wish.

“Most of the classes are going to be taught by staff members from Great Falls College MSU, which is a really great collaboration we have with them,” said Cawley. “The rest will be taught by either myself or our IT specialist here at the library.”

The free workshops kick off with Computer Basics for Windows 11 on February 6, followed by Internet Basics on February 20. These sessions aim to make technology more accessible to anyone who needs assistance, whether they’re new to computers or looking to refresh their skills.



“We want to be able to make sure that this is open and welcoming to whoever may need a little bit of assistance in the technological world, which can be a little confusing at times,” Cawley said.

Through the grant, the library has also acquired new laptops that will be available for in-house checkout after the program concludes. Although the laptops can not leave the library, they will provide a valuable resource for those needing access to technology.

“We are thrilled to have been accepted into this program,” Cawley added. “We can’t wait to see where this takes us.”

Whether you’re looking to understand email basics, navigate cybersecurity, or explore video conferencing tools, the Great Falls Public Library’s free program offers a fantastic opportunity to gain confidence in the digital world.

The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, click here, or call 406.453.0349.