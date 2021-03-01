GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools is conducting a "Surplus Silent Auction Sale."

The items being sold have been deemed obsolete by GFPS. Silent auction bids are being accepted for each item. Successful bidders must pick up their item/s within one week of the close of the sale.

VEHICLES: Available to be viewed on Thursday, March 4, from noon until 4 p.m. at 2615 Central Avenue West.

MUSIC & KITCHEN ITEMS: View by appointment only. Please call 406-268-6054 to schedule an appointment.

All bids must be received by noon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.