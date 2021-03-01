GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools is conducting a "Surplus Silent Auction Sale."
The items being sold have been deemed obsolete by GFPS. Silent auction bids are being accepted for each item. Successful bidders must pick up their item/s within one week of the close of the sale.
VEHICLES: Available to be viewed on Thursday, March 4, from noon until 4 p.m. at 2615 Central Avenue West.
MUSIC & KITCHEN ITEMS: View by appointment only. Please call 406-268-6054 to schedule an appointment.
All bids must be received by noon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
To see the items being sold and register to bid, click here to visit the GFPS website.