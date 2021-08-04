Watch
Great Falls Public Schools job fair on Thursday

MTN NEWS
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 04, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools will host a job fair on Thursday, August 5th.

It will be at the Paris Gibson Education Center lunchroom located at 2400 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and will run until 2:00 p.m.

GFPS says it needs fill positions with food service, crossing guards, teacher aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, and more.

Pending references and background checks, some applicants could be hired directly on the spot.

For more information, call 406-268-6010, or click here to visit the GFPS website.

