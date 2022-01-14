Great Falls Public Schools will host a six-week "Citizen Academy"

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools is preparing to host its first "Citizen Academy," a six-week program modeled after similar programs offered by the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Community members will have an opportunity to learn more about the day-to-day and behind the scenes operations of Great Falls schools during the six-week course. Various topics will be discussed, meeting at different locations throughout the district along with speakers from several departments.

The Citizens Academy will be limited to 35 participants. Participants must be able to commit to the entire meeting schedule (Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 3, March 17, March 31, and April 12). The sessions are from 6:00 - 8:30 PM with dinners provided.

The first session will be at Paris Gibson Education Center on February 13 and provide an overview of GFPS and Governance.

The February 17th session will be at the District Office Building to discuss business operations, the GFPS Foundation, transportation, and technology.

The third session on March 3rd at Longfellow Elementary School will feature a tour while hearing from the GFPS safety committee.

The March 17th session will include a tour of Great Falls High School Career & Technical Program departments and Music Directors in the newly-renovated auditorium.

The fifth session on March 31st will be held at the Early Learning Family Center to hear from the Indian Education Department and Special Education service representatives.

The final session on April 12th at will be at the GFPS Buildings and Grounds location and CMR for a short ceremony for the Citizen Academy members to recognize their completion of the sessions.

If you would like to apply, click here to complete an online application, or stop by the GFPS District Office Building at 1100 4th Street South for a paper application.

GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore explained, "With all of the controversy we've had more recently about schools and school districts and how they operate and some of the dissension and questioning and so forth, this seemed like a really good time to try to re-engage, maybe, some parents and community members,” said Moore.

If the academy goes well, he said, another one could be held in the fall.

The application deadline is Thursday, January 20, 2022. Participant spaces are limited and will be filled as applications are received.

For more information, call the GFPS district office at 406-268-6001.

