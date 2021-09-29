Great Falls Rescue Mission preps for winter needs of homeless

GREAT FALLS — Warm summer days can sometimes be a lot more forgiving for those who have found themselves experiencing homelessness then the harsh winter nights.

And as mornings turn chilly, the Great Falls rescue mission is doing its best to be able to meet the needs of the local homeless population as a sick haven from the harsh weather to come.

Executive Director of the Great Falls rescue mission Jim McCormick says “ we are pretty busy all year round but our busiest time is late fall into the winter months when people don’t want to be outside.”

And dealing with that uptick in demand sometimes requires a little bit of creativity when it comes to finding places to sleep.

“Sometimes we will have 8,9 10,12, people staying on cots in the day room so that they can get out of the weather,” says McCormick.

And with more people staying there means more mouths to feed.

“ We actually don’t pay for much of our food. We get a lot of donations from the community and they have been outstanding the last two years.” Says McCormick. “My staff half jokes why often come out of my office with tears in my eyes and it’s because people will just call and say hey I’ve got a cow I want to give it to you or I’ve got 500 pounds of meat I want to give to you or produce I want to give it to you.”

The community has certainly rallied around this mission in order to keep it’s mission the same.

To serve Great Falls in any and all ways they can.

The rescue mission is holding a fundraiser on October 11 at the heritage inn. This fundraiser will include food fellowship and a guest speaker. Tickets and tables are still available for this event.

If interested call the mission at 406-761-2653

