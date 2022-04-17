Great Falls Rescue Mission serves Easter meals

GREAT FALLS — Easter Sunday sees many families and friends enjoying quality time and meals together. The time together is priceless, but the meals have a different story this year.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index, or the change in how much consumers pay for goods, has risen for many foods, including the fixings for typical Easter meals.

The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose nearly 14% compared to the same time last year.

The Great Falls Rescue Mission was able to serve more than 200 people Sunday afternoon, more people than they have seen on Easter in recent years. They were able to get donations from the community and served plenty of food.

“It comes from all over,” Rescue Mission director Jim McCormick said. “We had a business in town donate, and 400 pounds of ham came in. We always like it when we have an abundance and right now, we are seeing the abundance.”

Rescue Mission director Jim McCormick

We checked prices around town at different grocery stores, several of which were out of ham. If they had bought the ham themselves for the cheapest price we found, $4.99 per pound, they’d have paid $2,000 just for the ham.

The most expensive price we found was $6.95 per pound, which would have come out to $2,780.

“Whenever we have the need for a food, we put the word out and boom, it’s here,” McCormick said. “It’s a wonderful place to serve and a wonderful place to ask for help from the community members because they really step up and take care of us. We’re just excited to be able to do it and excited to be able to serve.”



