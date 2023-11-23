Great Falls Rescue Mission serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

GREAT FALLS — Packed to the brim in all three of the Great Falls Rescue Mission’s buildings, hungry guests eagerly awaited their share of 400 meals of Thanksgiving Day food.

Volunteers had been working tirelessly in preparing the food for one of the Mission's busiest times of the year.

Rescue mission director Jim McCormick says that they wouldn’t have been able to organize this annual tradition without the volunteers, and the support from community members.

He said, "It's just a blessing to see how the community stands behind us and helps us get done what we need to get done. So, I thank the community from Canada to here and all the way to the North Dakota border. It seems like we're getting stuff in from all over the place."

The effort to help others never stops at the Great Falls Rescue Mission, but it is highlighted during the holidays. If you'd like to donate to the group, you can find details here.

