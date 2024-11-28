GREAT FALLS — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a cherished holiday tradition has continued near the Great Falls Rescue Mission, where families in need receive full Thanksgiving meal kits in a safe, drive-thru format.

A Tradition Rooted in Community Support

Jim McCormick, director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, explained the origins of the tradition. “Years ago, we used to do a Thanksgiving meal on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. We would have people pre-register—those who had stayed with us, moved out, or were just in need.”

Great Falls Rescue Mission spreads Thanksgiving cheer with drive-thru tradition

However, when the pandemic hit, the mission had to adapt. “It started out where we did the meal, and then COVID struck, and we weren’t allowed to get together with everybody. So we thought of a way to try and do it. I lovingly call it the drive-by,” McCormick said with a smile.

Serving Over 80 Families with Full Thanksgiving Meals

This year, the drive-thru program served more than 80 families, providing not just turkeys but complete meal kits with dry goods, ensuring a full Thanksgiving feast. “We have a food box for them with the dry goods, and it’s a complete meal so that they can do their entire Thanksgiving meal,” McCormick shared.

The program is designed to support former residents who have successfully transitioned to independent living. “Mainly, it’s for folks that have stayed with us in the past who are now out on their own and maintaining their own residence,” McCormick said. “We try and help them out so that they don’t have the expense of a Thanksgiving meal. It’s our way of saying thank you to them.”

Looking Ahead with Gratitude

McCormick expressed gratitude to the donors who make the event possible. “Next year, there’s a registration period, and the easiest way is to go online at our website,” he said. “I’d like to say thank you to our donors, because all this stuff was raised by donors and given by donors. Our job is fairly easy because we have the love and support of many, many people in Great Falls and central Montana.”



He also praised the broader community for its generosity. “There’s a lot of people doing this type of thing for people around Great Falls, which is a wonderful thing. I applaud all the different agencies that are doing this. It’s a wonderful time, and I love doing it because I get to say Happy Thanksgiving to 80 people.”

As the Great Falls Rescue Mission continues its work, the drive-thru Thanksgiving tradition has become a testament to the power of community, compassion, and gratitude.

To reach out to the Rescue Mission for support or to give a donation please contact them at 406-761-2653 or on their website www.GFRM.org

