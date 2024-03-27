Great Falls Rescue Mission works to help homeless people

GREAT FALLS — The population of Great Falls has been growing and with large projects coming to the city even more people are coming into town. One population tends to be overlooked though and is also on the rise.

The Great Falls Rescue Mission has been working to assist the homeless population for more than 60 years.

Jim McCormick, the director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, has seen substantial changes in what is affecting the homeless population in the area. Cost of living is increasing and making it tougher for some people to live. On top of this, the introduction of certain drugs is making things particularly difficult.



Jim knows that the community needs to work together to make an impact: “I don't know that will ever solve homelessness, but we can sure put a dent in it If we keep working together and moving forward together,” he said.

Families affected by homelessness have been growing and the mission is doing all that they can to make a safe place for them to get back on their feet.

Healthy meals are made for lunch and dinner all by a dedicated staff. Clothes, basic life education, and ministry services are all provided. It takes a town to build itself back and the mission is just one part of this puzzle.

If you need help or would like to become a donor, click here to visit the website.