Great Falls Restaurant News (March 2026)

New restaurants continue to open across Great Falls - recent arrivals include Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Pomodoro, and Xochitl. Restaurants that have recently closed are The Pit Stop and Maria's.

Here are updates on several more restaurants:

Street Burgers announced this week that it will be shutting down on Tuesday, March 17. Street Burgers opened in May 2021 at 2319 Tenth Avenue South. The owners posted on Facebook: "We want to sincerely thank everyone who has stopped in, shared a meal with us, and supported our small business over the years. Being part of this community has truly been an honor." They also noted that Street Burgers gift cards will be honored at Tracy’s Diner, Homestead 1909, and Electric City Catering for family meal options.

Homestead 1909 is opening soon inside Annie's Tap House at 112 Central Avenue. The Facebook page says it will serve "elevated pub fare," including artisan flatbreads, handcrafted burgers, and signature sandwiches. Owners plan to open mid to late March, but have not yet announced a specific date.

Haunted Scoops is preparing to open on Friday, March 13, at 1900 Fourth Street NE in the space formerly occupied by Nitro Creamery. The owners say will be serving "handcrafted artisan ice scream that's so good it's scary!"

Annapurna Indian restaurant is opening soon at 1220 Ninth Street South, the space formerly occupied by Maria's Mexican restaurant. Annapurna says on its Facebook page that they will serve "traditional Himalayan and Indian dishes," including Butter Chicken, Tandoori, Biryani, Momos, fresh Naan, and many more authentic Himalayan flavors. They plan to open in late March.

Chick-fil-A has announced it is opening a Great Falls location, but there is no word yet on the date. The proposed location is 711 10th Avenue South. The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana — in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings. There are also plans in the works for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Butte and in Helena.

River & Range Bistro plans to open soon in Great Falls. The owner says that at this point, they are planning to open in late April, but have not yet announced the location. Sample menu items that they have shared on Facebook include Osso Buco, Caramelle Pasta, and Poached Cod Vin Blanc.

Dave's Hot Chicken has two locations in Montana - one Billings and one in Missoula. It serves chicken sandwiches and sliders, cheese fries, and slaw, and features seven spice levels for their chicken, ranging from "no spice" to "reaper." In October 2025, Wyatt Prime, the franchise owner for the Missoula location, said that Dave's Hot Chicken will be coming soon to Great Falls and Helena. There is no word yet on when it will open.

Buffalo Noir opened recently at 415 Third Street NW (suite 106) in the West Bank Plaza. Owners say it is "Great Falls' first vinyl bar, offering music, wine, and food in a relaxed lounge setting," and their goal is to establish a multipurpose location where people may come after work, meet friends, or unwind before or after supper. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

