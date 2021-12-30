Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Great Falls retailers reflect on holiday shopping season

items.[0].videoTitle
Wrapping up holiday shopping in Great Falls
Angie Bruskotter
Veronica Ronnau
Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 21:00:33-05

GREAT FALLS — With the holiday shopping season behind us, many Great Falls retailers say it went very well.

The owner of Candy Masterpiece, Angie Bruskotter, says that this year has been one of the best years: “This year has just been a really good year, but it definitely spiked during the holiday season.”

“I had never been through a pandemic before so I really didn’t know what to expect, but like always the people of Great Falls stepped up and shopped local,” said Veronica Ronnau, owner of Pizazz.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader