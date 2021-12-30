Great Falls retailers reflect on holiday shopping season

GREAT FALLS — With the holiday shopping season behind us, many Great Falls retailers say it went very well.

The owner of Candy Masterpiece, Angie Bruskotter, says that this year has been one of the best years: “This year has just been a really good year, but it definitely spiked during the holiday season.”

“I had never been through a pandemic before so I really didn’t know what to expect, but like always the people of Great Falls stepped up and shopped local,” said Veronica Ronnau, owner of Pizazz.

