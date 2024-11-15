A new business, Great Falls Rocks & Sheds, will host its grand opening on Saturday, November 16, 2024. They sell portable buildings (sheds) and cool rocks, minerals, gems, and custom jewelry.

Great Falls Rocks & Sheds set to open

“One of the biggest things that we want to do through this is benefit the community. I mean, the sheds and the rocks are just kind of an avenue for that,” said Emily Bauer, co-owner. “For the shed side of things, what we're actually looking to do is utilize them as a vendor space.”

While the sheds will be for sale, they can also be rented out on a temporary basis for small businesses to use as a kind of pop-up shop.

The goal is for this to be an opportunity for the community to come together and continue to support small businesses in our community.



“We have everything,” said Bauer. “We have the rough stuff, we have the geodes and everything like that. We have some polished rocks, we have spheres and points, we even have jewelry that is already pre-made. We have jewelry that they can come in and make here.”

In the future, they plan on having educational classes in their building for community members to learn about the rocks, practice polishing their own rocks, and more.

And what started as a cool new hobby for Bauer, turned into an outlet for her to connect and share this passion with everyone around her.

“There are rocks that look like a normal gray rock, and when you shine a black light on it, they turn to have bright orange spots in them. I just, I love how creative god is and I want to share that with the community,” Bauer explained.

They will be holding a soft opening on Friday, November 15th and their grand opening will be Saturday, November 16th for everyone to attend.

They are located at 5600 Seventh Avenue South in Great Falls.

Click here to visit the website.

