Great Falls runner set to tackle the New York City Marathon

GREAT FALLS — Ramon Hanak has lived in Great Falls for the last eight years, moving from the town of Emmerich Am Reine on the border between Germany and the Netherlands.

In his day-to-day life he works as a contractor, but when he has the time, Hanak runs the lengths of frontage roads training for the 2024 New York City Marathon.

He's always loved to run: "You can get to the point where you don't have to control your breathing and your footwork, it's just freedom."

But Hanak isn't just running 26.2 miles for a sense of accomplishment, he's doing it for a greater good - he is running for Kika.

RunForKika is a Dutch charity which donates 100% of its proceeds to children's cancer research.

A sponsor himself, Hanak is looking for others to help him reach his goal to help children fight cancer across the globe.



"In the Netherlands, almost everyone knows Kika," says Hanak.

He's so far raised roughly $2000 for his cause but he'd like to get to $6000 before the marathon, which happens on November 3rd.

"Even if it's the last day, we will still collect money and donate it," says Hangk.

The website where you can donate is in Dutch, so most residents will have a hard time using the interface.

But Ramon says he is more than happy to help those who feel inclined to donate to his cause.

He says those interested can reach him by cell phone at 406-799-9667 or by email at ramonus187@gmail.com.

Alternatively, you can access the website on your phone, and translate it to English by clicking the lowercase and uppercase A's in the bottom left on the search bar.

This isn't Ramon's first crack at a marathon to support sick children.

In 2012 he trained to run in New York City with the same sponsor, Kika. Unfortunately the race was canceled after Hurricane Sandy struck the North-East coastline.

For Hanak, it's a beautiful and redeeming story.

"It feels great to get the chance to do it again," he says.

And he won't let anything stop him on his way to the finish line: "I will finish it up. Even if I have to crawl it."

