Great Falls sees business boom with new restaurants and shops

GREAT FALLS — New businesses are bringing economic growth and tax relief to Great Falls, with both national chains and local startups contributing to the city's expanding commercial landscape.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch:

New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls

The Great Falls Development Alliance is seeing a mix of familiar brands and homegrown businesses establishing themselves in the Electric City. Major chains like Panera and Texas Roadhouse are moving into town, while local entrepreneurs are opening new ventures downtown.

Jolene Schalper, executive vice president of the Great Falls Development Alliance, said the city is experiencing a diverse business boom that includes both national and local establishments.



SCROLL DOWN TO SEE A LIST OF NEW BUSINESSES

Business advisors are working to create an environment that attracts new companies while supporting growth of existing businesses. The strategy includes addressing fundamental community needs that make Great Falls attractive to businesses.

"Our team is also working on increasing the wage base and increasing housing and increasing childcare opportunities, so that we continue to lay an excellent foundation for businesses that either want to start here, or expand here," Schalper said.

The influx of new businesses is also providing tax relief for residents. Commercial properties generate higher tax revenue than residential properties, which helps distribute the tax burden more evenly across the community.

"Every for profit business that opens increases our tax base and frankly, the commercial tax base is a little bit higher than what you get for your residential, and so it takes burden off, " Schalper said.

WHAT: Construction of Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: JB's Restaurant

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more.

Panera Bread being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Construction of Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Fiesta En Jalisco; Applemill Grill

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Texas Roadhouse being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

FORMERLY: Joann Fabrics

OPENING: Likely within several weeks

The Old West-themed buffet restaurant will have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet. They have been hosting interviews for employees in recent days; click here to follow progress on their Facebook page.

Pizza Ranch (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Spirit Halloween

WHERE: Holiday Village Mall

OPENING: Currently open

FORMERLY: Bed Bath & Beyond

The seasonal Halloween store was formerly located in the old Shopko building on the Northwest Bypass.

Spirit Halloween (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Homegrown Dental

WHERE: Ninth Street South

OPENING: Not yet announced

Homegrown Dental (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: WinCo Foods

WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass

OPENING: Not yet announced

WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.

WHAT: Coffee Republic

WHERE: 1000 Central Avenue West

OPENING: To be announced

Coffee Republic is doing a remodel on the building for their third location. Coffee Republic opened its first store in Great Falls in 2022 at 3615 10th Avenue South, and then opened a location in the Fox Farm Neighborhood.

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant



WHAT: Halle Properties

WHERE: 2400 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Loading Zone/Playground

The site was formerly occupied by the Loading Zone bar, which closed in 2022. The site is now owned by Halle Properties, which manages real estate for the retailer Discount Tire.



OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

BEST WOK: After being closed for several months, Best Wok re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

CHICK-FIL_A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

ASIAN MIX: Located in Holiday Village Mall, Asian Mix opened in April 2025. The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

HOWARD'S PIZZA: The iconic Howard's Pizza delivery trucks in Great Falls will soon be a thing of the past. The popular pizzeria announced this week that effective August 18, all delivery orders must be made online and will be delivered via DoorDash. The company said: "Recently, we made the hard decision to shift our delivery operations to DoorDash, a move driven by several economic factors that have made this transition necessary." Howard's Pizza cited rising delivery costs and cost-efficiency as factors in the change. We contacted Howard's Pizza to get more information; they declined to be interviewed. Click here to read more. Howard's Pizza has four locations in Great Falls.

THE COLLECTIVE - VINTAGE EMPORIUM: Opened this month at 522 Central Avenue, selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

WINDY CITY LIQUIDATIONS: Opened in June at 624 Central Avenue. They say they specialize in liquidation buyouts and operate as a bin store, and will offer a variety of items, including home goods, electronics, gardening, and more. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

SODA STATION: Opened in April in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. The Montana-based company has six locations in Billings and one in Laurel. The shop offers soda customizations, with endless flavors, cream, boba, fruit puree, and energy drinks. They are drive-through only, and also serve hot drinks.

SWING & MEAT: Opened in late May at 1210 Ninth Street South (former Goodwill building). The new businesses plans to bring a new level of entertainment to the community, including golf simulators, cornhole simulators, and VR games and experiences. The owners noted: “Heads up: The ‘meat” part is still in the works — a food and snack experience is coming soon, and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” Click here to visit the website.

ELEVATION 3330: The business in downtown Great Falls closed on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The second-story business opened at 410 Central Avenue in April 2019, and featured an open-air balcony that overlooked the street below.

