Brianna Juneau reports on the annual Mimosa Showdown happening in Great Falls on Saturday, May 17, 2025:

Great Falls set for annual Mimosa Showdown

There are 25 businesses competing this year to create the town's most creative mimosa; among the entries are Monkey Moon, Fruity Loopy, Superdork, Pink Paradise, and Pinball Wizard.

Organized by Visit Great Falls and the Downtown Great Falls Association, this year's competition has grown significantly from previous years.

Last year, EnBar won the title with their innovative smoked peach and cinnamon mimosa.

Participating businesses:

Tracy's Diner, The Wild Hare, The Station District, The Press Club, Stein Haus, The Celtic Cowboy, The Newberry, Sidequest/The Block, Sip 'N Dip Lounge, Snits Bar & Casino, Mighty Mo, Pizazz, Rib & Chop House, Magpie, Littles Lanes Bar & Casino, Kellergeist, Fire Artisan Pizza, Halftime Sports Bar, Heidelberg Lounge, Elevation 3300, Enbar, 5th & Wine; City Bar & Casino, Big Dipper Ice Cream, Annie's Tap House.

Attendees will vote for their favorite drink via text, and the event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 17.

Text Mimosa2025 to 833-451-3586 to vote for your favorite.

Click here for more information.

