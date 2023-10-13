Great Falls Ski and Board Swap kicks off

The Great Falls Ski and Board Swap gets underway on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Trades & Industries building at Montana ExpoPark.

You can bring in your equipment between 11:30 and 9pm on Friday or between 9 and 11am on Saturday.

Doors open for the sale Friday at 5:00pm and at 9:00am on Saturday at the Trades and Industries Building at the Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Organizer Bill Ferring said, We take in consignments today up until 5:00 where people can bring in their old skis and boots and snowboards and clothing. We'll also do that tomorrow, Saturday from nine until 11. The big sale starts tonight at 5:00 and then goes till nine. And tomorrow the sale will begin at 9 a.m. and go till 2 p.m. It's just a great way for families to outfit not only their kids, but them themselves, too. So we have kids skis, adult skis, boards, helmets, gloves, ski pants, boat bags, pretty much whatever you need for for skiing or snowboarding."

For questions visit them online at greatfallsskiclub.com or visit them on Facebook.

