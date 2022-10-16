Great Falls Ski & Board Club hosts annual swap event

The winter season is quickly approaching, which means it's that time of year for people to get their winter gear and prepare for the snowy season. The annual Ski & Snowboard Swap at Montana ExpoPark helps those looking to get the right equipment ahead of the winter fun.

Great Falls Ski & Board Club hosts annual event

Chairman Bill Ferrin stated, "Some years, we have snow, some years, we have beautiful weather, but it's almost always the third week of October, right around there, it's become a tradition over the 40, 50, 60 years they've been doing it ... It's just a good place to come set up your family for really good prices.

There was a variety of apparel to choose from including poles, boots, goggles, and helmets which is in addition to snowboards and skis.

You can also consign your own snowboarding or skiing apparel.

"It's a really neat deal," Ferrin said. "It's a full-blown swap. We have skis, boards, clothing, helmets, gloves, cross-country stuff, back-country stuff. Anything you need for skiing, snowboarding, or outdoor climbing around."

In 2020, the event was cancelled due to Covid. One year later, it boomed in attendance. Within the first hour of this year's swap, more than 100 people showed up.

"On Friday night, it was unbelievable," Ferrin said. "Hard to beat last year because of that year off, but great crowd last night and steady crowd this morning."



