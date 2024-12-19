Great Falls Ski Patrol prepares for annual Banff Film Festival fundraiser

While it may be dry in Great Falls, snow is already piling up at Showdown Ski Area, and the Great Falls Ski Patrol is gearing up to ensure a safe and enjoyable season on the slopes.

The Critical Role of the Ski Patrol

The Great Falls Ski Patrol, a volunteer-based organization, plays a vital role in providing medical and rescue services for skiers and snowboarders. However, operating costs are steep, ranging from $15,000 to $20,000 annually.

Justin Grohs, a member of the Great Falls Ski Patrol, explained the expenses:

“We have a lot of expenses as far as training and education. The training requirements are fairly rigorous and sometimes require travel. First aid and medical supplies and equipment, of course, tend to be very expensive as well.”

Funding Through the Banff Film Festival

To cover these costs, the Ski Patrol hosts its primary fundraiser: the annual Banff Film Festival. This year’s event will feature ten short films ranging from 2 to 30 minutes, with a total runtime of about two hours.

“This is our primary and really sole fundraiser,” Grohs said. “After the Banff Film Festival occurs in Banff, they load a bunch of the films into a van with what they call road warriors. They then start a trip around the country to different venues to show the films, and Great Falls is always the first stop.”

Event Details

The Banff Film Festival will be on January 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Great Falls High School auditorium. Organizers anticipate more than a thousand attendees for this year’s event.

“Plenty of room, phenomenal acoustics, and just a beautiful, beautiful venue,” Grohs said. “We’re super excited about the show this year. There are some amazing films, including whitewater rafting, kayaking, and water-based adventures. Additionally, there are cultural interest stories about different parts of the world and how people live there. In between films, there’s a brief intro about the title and background, and then we roll right into the next film.”

Attendees can also support the Ski Patrol by purchasing raffle tickets.

“We encourage folks to pick up some of those raffle tickets,” Grohs added. “The winners will be announced at Banff, but you don’t need to be present to win.”

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the Banff Film Festival and raffle tickets are available at Bighorn Outdoors, Showdown, Skier’s Edge, or online here.

With stunning films, a chance to win prizes, and the opportunity to support a critical organization, the Banff Film Festival promises to be a must-attend event for outdoor enthusiasts and community members alike.