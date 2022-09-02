Great Falls stabbing suspect identified; victim in stable condition

Police are looking for a teen in the area of Chowen Springs Park in Great Falls after a stabbing occurred in the park on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The GFPD said that at about 2 p.m., patrol officers and school resource officers responded to the park at 801 17th Street South for a report of a fight involving several juveniles.

One juvenile was stabbed and taken to a hospital.

The victim is in stable condition, with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The suspect is a 15-year male and is wearing black shorts. The GFPD says that although he has not been found, he has been identified and charges are pending.

Great Falls Public Schools superintendent Tom Moore has been informed of the incident, and said the suspect will not be allowed at Great Falls High School pending a review of the situation.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

