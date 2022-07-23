Great Falls store thanks community with 'gas card cornhole'

GREAT FALLS — The Man Shop at 800 10th Avenue South is offering people a chance to win free gas for the support it received in recent months, after a man crashed a pickup truck into the store, causing major damage.

It happened on March 11, 2022; the shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and there were no injuries.

Sarah Custer, the store manager, said after the truck smashed through the window, the driver backed out onto 10th Avenue South, and then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Michael Howe, one of the owners of the Man Shop, told KRTV that the crash resulted in "a total loss of the equipment and furniture inside." The store was closed until late May as the owners repaired and rebuilt.

Now, to thank the community for its support during the closure and re-opening, the store is giving away $5,000 worth of gas cards over the next several weekends. The gas cards can be used at Schulte's at 3800 3rd Avenue South, or at Conoco stations.

It’s easy: participants get three chances in a game of cornhole - one bag sunk completely through the hole gets you a $25 gas or food card.

On Saturday, July 23, they’re giving away cards until 10 am. The next giveaway dates are Saturday, July 30, and Saturday, August 6, both running from 9-11am.

Other prizes include Boston’s Pizza gift cards and coupons for $5 off of a haircut

The event is co-sponsored by the Central Montana Radio Network.



