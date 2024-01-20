Great Falls student earns appointment to US Naval Academy

GREAT FALLS — CMR High School in Great Falls doesn’t require a uniform to attend, but for one student there that will all be changing soon.

Aedan Bingham, a senior at CMR, is an honor roll student, the 2023 Boy’s Tennis MVP, is the team captain of his rock climbing team, and recently was offered an appointment to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Aedan received his appointment from US Representative Matt Rosendale along with four other high school seniors from around the state.

He chose Annapolis because his father attended the school and felt that it offered more than the Air Force Academy: “You can fly jets in the Navy, but there’s not too many ships in the Air Force,” he quipped.

After completing all four years at the US Naval Academy, Aedan will receive a commission as a US Naval Officer. He says that he’s not sure what major is going to seek, but is leaning towards Aeronautical Engineering at the moment. He would like to pursue being a transport pilot or doing flight research with the government.

The Naval Academy is known for being a prestigious school with a rigorous academic and military regimen. New Midshipmen, the name for students at the US Naval Academy, wake up at 0530 for physical training and routinely study until 2300 each day. After graduation every newly commissioned Ensign (the name of the most junior officer in the US Navy) is required to serve and additional 5 years of service.

To stand out among his peers Aedan has done a lot. Beyond solid academics and a plethora of extra curriculars, he also works part time at a tennis center and has been running his own business for the last several years. He has had to leverage these experiences as well as adhere to strict physical readiness, academic, testing, and moral requirements in order to even be eligible to apply to the academy. Now with an appointment in hand he is looking forward to the next part of his life serving his country in the US Navy.

