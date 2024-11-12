Great Falls students learn about military career options

On Tuesday, CMR High School business students had the opportunity to hear from military employees during their "business highlight day."

“We had groups from the Air Force and Air National Guard that are talking to us about how their jobs in the Air Force can translate to civilian life, and also how working with the Air Force and military benefits them by being able to take college and their job at the same time and be able to like fast track them to success,” said Luke Stevenson, a senior at CMR High School.

Having the military employees there was a way for the students to learn about some of the career possibilities there are within the military, that aren’t just active duty service.

Jessica Goosen, a business teacher at CMR, said “We have a lot of students who also sign up with the Air Force or the Air National Guard and some students who are just like, ‘Hey, I just need some extra money or whatever, help with this or that’ and so it just helps with opportunities.”



“It's kind of eye opening to know there's a lot of back work that goes in to make [the military] happen, and it's just good to see that, like, you don't have to go to the military to actually be on Guard [but] you can like do just a desk job, like behind the scenes and still help,” said student Elly Martin about her experience learning from the military.

The students learned about personnel, medical, finance, and other career paths.

Brooke Krum, a sophomore, said “It just made me realize all the different types of things I can go into, and even I was set on like going into the medical field, but now I might like to do more towards business.”

“I thought it was such a great break from our routine here, so yeah, absolutely I'd like to see it at least once a year,” Goosen said.