Great Falls Symphony conductor candidate brings passion for music education

GREAT FALLS — The second of six candidates vying to lead the Great Falls Symphony is preparing to take the stage, and while the South America native may sound different, she believes music is a universal language.

Fernanda Lastra, who grew up in Mar Del Plata, Argentina, about four hours south of Buenos Aires, has spent the past three years as assistant conductor for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. A commitment to community and music education drew her to apply for the conductor position with the Great Falls Symphony.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Meet symphony conductor candidate Fernanda Lastra

"I believe in music as something for all, all ages, all human beings," Lastra said.

"I believe in the transformative power of music to unite, to heal, to create people more aware of the other because we need to pay attention, to listen carefully to music, to others," she said.

As for her musical influences, Lastra points to JoAnn Falletta, a pioneering female conductor. However, she says inspiration doesn't always come from musical sources.

"I am thinking inspiration comes when I see someone so passionate that even though this person is struggling, keeps going. So not giving up. Keep going, keep believing in yourself," Lastra said.

That passion for education extends beyond children to audiences of all ages.

"We have to teach. We are conductors. But also we are educators, conductors, and we are sharing. If someone talks to me about, I don't know, economy, I don't know anything about economy, but I am interested if someone passionate talks to me about economy in the 1850, in Middle Russia. I know nothing about the topic, but I am sure I will be convinced and emotionally connected if someone explains to me that in a way that I can understand. It's the same thing with music," she said.

On Saturday, Lastra will lead the Great Falls Symphony in a program called Roots of Expression, which will showcase Christina Sherlock, principal violist in the Great Falls Symphony, and conclude with Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony, which Lastra calls iconic.

"It's one of the most performed pieces in the repertoire and is romantic, is passionate, is full of emotions. Tchaikovsky said poets, he wants to write an emotion. Instead of writing a word, he writes a symphony," Lastra said.

The Great Falls Symphony performance of Roots of Expression under the direction of Fernanda Lastra takes place Saturday, November 9th at 7:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Mansfield Theater. Lastra will be giving a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the theater.

Extended interview with Lastra: